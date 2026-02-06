When news broke that the Philadelphia 76ers were trading Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 protected first-round pick plus three seconds, fans immediately marked their calendars for Friday afternoon, when Daryl Morey would address the media to explain what happened.

Now sure, most of what Morey said was obvious; he didn't see a needle-moving move, that the team will be active in the buy-out market, etc, but one note above the others stood out to many: the 76ers sold high on McCain.

“I'm quite confident we were selling high. Obviously, time will tell, but the only other high point, and we weren't looking to sell, I'll be frank,” Morey said. “Teams came to us with aggressive offers for him, and you could say, yeah, that's because he's a good player. I agree with that. We thought this return was above, for the future value for our franchise, what we could get. So the only higher point would have been during his run last season. But otherwise, we feel like we did time this well.”

“I’m quite confident we were selling high. Obviously time will tell… Teams came to us with aggressive offers for him.” — Daryl Morey on the Sixers trading Jared McCain to the Thunder at the deadline 😳 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/j2syfjCtOC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

Article Continues Below

Understandably, this quote caught the attention of fans across the association, including in Oklahoma City, where McCain himself was asked if Morey was correct. While he didn't go too in-depth with his response, his admission regarding the trade conversation with Morey doesn't paint a very flattering picture of the President of Basketball Operations.

“Yeah, I mean, I didn't get to talk to him much at all when he called me, so I don’t know,” McCain said.

Locked in as the 76ers' fourth guard for the foreseeable future behind Tyrese Maxey, rookie VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes, McCain's ceiling in Philadelphia may never have been higher than in February of 2026 if he continued to play occasional bench minutes in injury situations. Now, he'll join a Thunder team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the next few weeks and potentially improve his stock even more before a long and healthy playoff run, a situation that could make Morey's words look really bad in relatively short order.