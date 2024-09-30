As the Golden State Warriors get ready for the start of training camp, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team is whether or not Jonathan Kuminga will get an extension done with the team by the Oct. 21 deadline, and he was very relaxed about that when speaking on the situation.

“Hopefully,” Jonathan Kuminga said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Only God knows. I don't know what's gonna happen, but it would be good, but that's not my concern like I said. I'm just happy to be here. Happy to start a new season, fourth year. And things will, let itself handle it. So I would love to… I'm not really concerned about it. If I get it, if I don't, it's cool. I'm still gonna be me. And just go out there and perform. That's not a problem.”

Both Kuminga and Moses Moody have been in contract extension talks this offseason, as they are both eligible. Both players have a deadline of Oct. 21. There has been a desire from the Warriors' end to keep both players, and it has been previously reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel that Kuminga is seeking something along the lines of what Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner got for their extensions. Kuminga is one of the most important players when it comes to the Warriors staying competitive as their championship core, without Klay Thompson now, gets older.

How important is Jonathan Kuminga for the Warriors

The Warriors took a swing on upside with Kuminga with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has shown tremendous growth throughout the first few years of his career, and he is now one of the most important players on the Warriors' roster, likely behind Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. He surpassed Thompson, who departed this offseason. Given Green's play style, Kuminga is arguably the second best scorer on the roster.

This is the final year of Kuminga's rookie contract, so there will be a conclusion reached soon, regardless of which way it goes. At the very least, when the Oct. 21 deadline comes, if Kuminga does not have a new contract, he will play out the season on his expiring rookie contract.

Given Kuminga's growth and development, it would seem like a wise idea to lock him in for the long-term. It will be interesting to see how negotiations progress over the next few weeks, and if a solution is found between the two sides.