The 2024-25 season is an important one for Golden State Warriors players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Both Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are eligible for contract extensions but the Warriors would need to reach an agreement with either player by Oct. 21. But contract talks with both players are currently underway as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Andrews reported that, “Speaking with reporters, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy says there are ‘positive conversations’ happening with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody’s reps about getting rookie contract extensions. Dunleavy underlines his desire to bring them back.”

Both players are entering important seasons in terms of proving their worth in the NBA. Should the Warriors fail to reach a contract extension with either player, they will approach restricted free agency in the offseason.

Kuminga was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft while Moody was the No. 14 overall pick in the same draft.

While the Warriors are clearly looking to keep both players in the fold and talks are ongoing, it doesn’t necessarily mean that both sides are close to an agreement. In Kuminga’s case, his camp is seeking something more along the lines of what Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner’s extensions looked like while the Warriors are not quite at that number, as per ClutchPoints’ own Brett Siegel.

This past season, Kuminga took a big leap appearing in 74 games, including 46 starts, at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Moody appeared in 66 games, including nine starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs, losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in. They lost Klay Thompson in free agency, but made a few key acquisitions to try and jump back into the Western Conference playoff race.