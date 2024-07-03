After officially saying goodbye to Klay Thompson after an incredible run alongside his Splash Brother Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have shifted gears in order to get to work on keeping the team they have right now relevant heading into the future, with target number one arguably the most in-demand player in the NBA right now: Lauri Markkanen.

On paper, his addition to the team makes sense, right? Markkanen is a big, long shooter at the four spot who could unofficially join the Splash Brothers ranks, if Curry is taking applications, thanks to his 39.5 shooting percentage from deep as a member of the Utah Jazz. Markkanen has a very high basketball IQ, a three-level game, and, after being largely miscast as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers as a 7-foot-small forward, has become a 24.5 points-per-game scorer as the Jazz's power forward. Slot his game in next to Draymond Green and watch the Warriors remain relevant during the final years of their core's prime, all the while having a 27-year-old star they can build around heading into the future.

The only problem? The Jazz want a Mikal Bridges-level trade package for the Finnish sharpshooter.

Now sure, technically, the Warriors can make such a deal happen if they want to, as they can trade four first-round picks, have second-rounders, and are below the first apron, allowing them to make trades that weren't available to them a week ago when Thompson and Chris Paul were still on the books, but the Jazz reportedly aren't looking for a deal that is based solely on picks and would like to bring back a player or two from which they can build around, as even in 2031, Markkanen will likely still be an impactful player.

The Utah Jazz don't want a pick-heavy trade for Lauri Markkanen.

Evaluating the Jazz's trade options heading into free agency, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that if the Jazz decide to trade Markkanen, they are looking to add talent to their roster who can contribute in 2024 and beyond, not just draft picks that could prove useful into the future.

If the Jazz really can't land a haul that features a legit different maker like Kuminga, Murray, Jalen Williams, or any player of similar status, maybe they would be willing to value the Warriors' picks over similar offerings from a team like the Thunder or Jazz that isn't built around a pair of players in their mid-30s. But if the Warriors are serious about trading for Markkanen, they might just have to include Kumpinga in a deal, as when it comes to a straight-up comparison, one player is noticeably better now and will probably have a better career overall.

Jonathan Kumpinga shouldn't hold up a Lauri Markkanen trade.

Ever since being selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kumpinga has been one of the most polarizing players within Warriors Nation.

Some love his size, upside, and the very real progression he showcased last season, finishing out the year with a new career-high in points per game, rebounds, blocks, and steals on only a 5.5-minute increase in minutes per game. And yet others watched him continue to hold the ball too long, attempt nearly ten shots a game from within the arc, and dip his 3-point shooting percentage down to a career-low 32.1 percent and openly wondered if he could be the face of the Warriors heading into the future.

At 21, Kumpinga is far from a finished product and could see his stats improve where they need to, but frankly, it's worth wondering if he will ever be on Markkanen's level, let alone what he could be if he, too, improves his game.

Standing 7 feet, 240 pounds, Markkanen is a tough, athletic forward who takes eight 3s a game, connects on them at a near 40 percent clip, and can still mix it up in the painted area, with only half of his shots coming on the inside. He's a fantastic rebounder, bringing in 8.2 a game, and has the potential to join the 50-40-90 club with a passer like Curry passing him the ball, as he was a mere two percentage points away from hitting that goal last fall. At 27, Markannen is just entering his prime, and considering he's almost a decade younger than Curry, he could end up being the face of the Warriors once he retires, a level Kuminga may never reach.

Is Markkanen a player worthy of four first-round picks, (maybe) some additional swaps, and a player like Kuminga, plus whatever filler is needed to get a deal done like, say, Andrew Wiggins' contract, or Moses Moody? That is in the eye of the beholder, but if the only way a deal gets done is to include Kuminga, the Warriors would be wise to include him in the deal, as it's hard to imagine he turns into the next Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, considering how his career has shaken out so far.