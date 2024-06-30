Even if they got drafted into the league two years apart, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were always the staple stars in the Golden State Warriors system. Before Steve Kerr and the success started coming in, it was the Splash Brothers who scrapped against a loaded early 2010s NBA.

Now, the trendsetting and generation-altering duo is breaking up during NBA Free Agency just two years after they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

It was a good run for 13 years filled with banners and trophies. Now, Klay Thompson is exploring options after leaving the Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry-led Warriors system. Understandably, a lot of their faithful were upset with the move.

“Kinda sad to see Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors. Had an amazing career in Golden State. They don’t have that success without it. Best Pure Shooting (SG) of all time,” a user said.

Some were just not sure how to feel when the season commences and the sharpshooter won't be wearing a Warriors jersey, “It’s just sad. But watching Klay Thompson one of my favorite basketball players for 10+ years leave to go play for another team is quite sad. Despite the frustrations, wish him all the best.”

Other Warriors fans were just looking on the brighter side of the situation, “so sad that this era is ending this way… however, objectively, I feel like the team hasn't been working well for a while now, and it's time for a change. Klay’s part in the championships was undeniably crucial. You will be missed.”

A fan even outlined that they want any team to get the sharpshooter in NBA Free Agency except for one, “Klay Thompson. If I wake up tomorrow and he's no longer a warrior it's a sad day. Anyone but the Lakers.”

The situation between the Warriors and Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson and his camp are looking for a sign-and-trade situation. As of the moment, his suitors in NBA Free Agency are a long line of squads that also want to taste the same success he had in the Warriors.

Those teams are the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers. There is still no done deal amid all of this, but the exit is more than expected.

Looking back, Thompson was probably one of the greatest players to meaningfully impact the Steve Kerr-led Warriors. A lot of accolades came his way too. The sharpshooter was able to average 19.6 points per contest since he got drafted in 2011. He was able to do it with an impressive 45.3 percent clip from all three levels of scoring.

Meanwhile, he was also knocking down an insane 41.3 percent of his shots from outside. This insane run got him a streak of notching All-Star selections from 2015 to 2019. He was also doing this alongside three All-Stars in Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Unfortunately, all good things need to come to an end, even in the Warriors system. Kerr relegated Thompson to the bench in favor of Brandin Podziemski after a tough slump in the past season. There is no certainty as to if this was the reason for his NBA Free Agency move, but it could have played a big factor.