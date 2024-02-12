Klay Thompson is keeping it positive amid his struggles

The Golden State Warriors have had a rocky 2023-2024 season to this point, and much of that has to do with the struggles of franchise staple Klay Thompson, who opened up on a realization that he had recently amid his poor season.

“It's been up and down,” Klay Thompson said, via Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “But I've kind of had a revelation over the past few days that despite the shooting numbers or the inconsistent play, I deserve to have fun, and I deserve to play with swagger.”

In Thompson's latest game against the Phoenix Suns, he shot 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-7 from three. It is not the Thompson that Warriors fans are used to watching over the course of his career. There are some games in which the shooting is there, but it is not on a consistent basis, and the Warriors could really use that. Stephen Curry's heroics helped Golden State sneak out with a 113-112 win over the Suns that night.

As we are now past the NBA Trade Deadline, this is the group that the Warriors are going to have to win with. They are currently 25-25, and Stephen Curry is doing his best to keep the team competitive enough to be in the NBA Play-In tournament.

Up next is a big road game against the Utah Jazz tonight. The Jazz are half a game back of the Warriors in the standings, and Golden State holds the last play-in spot in the Western Conference as things currently sit. Tonight would be a big spot for the Thompson of old to show up.