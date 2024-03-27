The Golden State Warriors stay in the state of Florida to take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are coming off a tough game against the Miami Heat, so playing the Magic the next night will not be easy. Golden State has already beaten the Magic once this season. In that game, they were able to put up 121 points. Steph Curry led the team with 36 points and six assists in the win. As a team, the Warriors were able to shoot 53.8 percent from the field. They also made 13 threes in the game to go along with 24 free throws. In fact, the Warriors shot 37 total free throws. Golden State should be healthy heading into this game.
The Magic are 42-29 this season, and they are coming off against the Sacramento Kings that ended their win streak. In their loss against the Warriors earlier this season, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 52 points, nine assists, and 18 rebounds. As a team, the Magic shot 44.6 percent from the floor, and they made 14 threes. Orlando also attempted 23 free throws while making 19 of them in the loss. Caleb Houstan and Gary Harris are both questionable for the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Magic Odds
Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +205
Orlando Magic: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -250
Over: 217.5 (-110)
Under: 217.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic are usually very good defensively, but the Warriors were able to put up 121 points on them the first time around. When Orlando allows more than 115 points this season, they are 7-16. This means the Warriors do not have to score 120 points, 115 points would work just fine. If the Warriors can have another good offensive game against the Magic, they will cover this spread.
In their win over the Magic earlier this season, the Warriors shot an outstanding 37 free throws. They were able to get the Magic into foul trouble all game, and they have to do it again in this one. Do not expect another 37 free throws, but getting to the line is going to be important in this one. If the Warriors can get the Magic into foul trouble, and frustrate their defense, they will win this game on the road.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
Orlando, as mentioned, is usually pretty good defensively. They allow the third-fewest points per game, and teams attempt the second-fewest shots against them. The Magic love to play with a slower pace, and they need to make sure the Warriors do not get a lot of shots off in this one. Golden State is a fast-paced offense, and that showed in their first matchup. If the Magic can slow it down and play their game, they are going to have a great chance to win at home.
Final Warriors-Magic Prediction & Pick
This is going to be another close game between the two teams. I am not expecting the Magic to allow another 37 free throws in this game. I do like the Warriors to at least keep this game close, though.
Final Warriors-Magic Prediction & Pick: Warriors +6.5 (-108)