The NBA season is up and running, but all basketball eyes will be on the 2023 NCAA Tournament this month. NBA organizations will have the chance to analyze and evaluate the top prospects in the upcoming class and take some final notes before the 2023 NBA Draft. Contending teams such as the Golden State Warriors should be looking for players who can contribute right away while also preparing for the future.

After winning the 2021-22 title, the Warriors are having many ups and downs in the 2022-23 season. They are 35-33 and currently have the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. As of time of writing, they would have the last spot in the playoffs without the need for the Play-In Tournament.

Based on the current standings, Golden State would have the No. 18 pick. This means that the team can still have one of the best prospects in the class.

With that being said, here are the top best NBA Draft prospects for the Golden State Warriors to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

3. Zach Edey, C – Purdue

Contrary to other players on this list, Zach Edey is not considered a first-round player. Many project him as a second-round pick, but he might climb some spots depending on how he performs. He has been one of the most impressive college players this season, which could help him during the draft process.

This season with Purdue, he is averaging 22.3 points, the sixth-best mark in the nation, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also blocking 2.1 shots per game. The center is shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line.

For his performances, he won The Sporting News’ Player of the Year and was First-team All-American member. Edey was also a First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team player.

While he is not seen as one of the top players in the class, it is difficult to ignore what he has been doing with the Boilermakers. With the Warriors, he could be an important big man in the rotation and even start if necessary. Just like Draymond Green, Edey could be a steal in the second round.

No. 1 Purdue will open its NCAA Tournament against either Texas Southern or Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

2. Jalen Wilson, F – Kansas

One player who the Warriors should keep an eye on for their first-round pick is Jalen Wilson. The forward is in his fourth season with the Kansas Jayhawks and is having the best year of his career.

He is putting up 20.1 points, 8.4 boards and 2.3 assists plus a steal a night. He is making 42.5 percent of his field goals, 33.8 percent of his 3-pointers and 79.6 percent of his free throws. Most of those numbers are his personal best in college.

Wilson earned a First-team All-American nod and won the Big 12 Player of the Year award. This also marked the second time he was part of an all-conference team. He ended up helping the Jayhawks as they advanced to the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game, where they lost to the Texas Longhorns.

At the age of 22, Wilson will likely be a player who can contribute right away. If that is the case, he could help the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson compete for titles in the final years of their careers.

The No. 1 Jayhawks will face the No. 16 Howard on Thursday. As the reigning NCAA Tournament winner, Kansas will try to be the first team to repeat as the national champion since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

1. Jordan Hawkins, SG – Connecticut

With Curry and Thompson dealing with injuries in recent years, the Warriors could already be looking for their backcourt of the future. Alongside Jordan Poole, Jordan Hawkins could be an option for Golden State.

In his sophomore with the UConn Huskies, the shooting guard is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is hitting 40.4 percent of his field goals, 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers and 88.% of his shots from the charity stripe.

He was named a First-team All-Big East. Hawkins joined teammate Adama Sanogo with a first-team nod. This marked the second year in a row that the Huskies had a duo receiving the honor.

Hawkins had a limited role in his freshman year, averaging only 14.7 minutes per game. Now, he is one of the team’s main contributors, playing 29.7 minutes. He has also appeared and started in 30 games this season. In 2021-22, he dealt with a concussion that made him miss the Big East Tournament and NCAA Tournament games.

Many project Hawkins to be a mid or late first-round pick, which could be where the Warriors end up being in the draft. Because of that, the front office should certainly keep an extra eye on him.

The No. 4 Huskies will open their NCAA Tournament run versus the No. 13 Iona Gaels on Friday.