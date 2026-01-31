Stephen Curry pulled off a circus shot following an assist from Draymond Green during the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Curry is going through the 17th season of his NBA career with the Warriors. He continues to shine as one of the best guards in the league, standing tall as arguably the greatest shooter in history.

His connection with Green, who he's been teammates with since 2013, continues to be strong. That much was the case during their link-up in the first quarter. Green found Curry pulling off a backdoor cut as the former fired the pass to the latter. After getting the pass, Curry successfully converted the acrobatic shot at the rim.

Steph Curry with an ACROBATIC finish off the feed from Draymond Green 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AuKUmaYvaB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Pistons

Despite the impressive highlight, Stephen Curry suffered an injury as the Warriors fell short in the 131-124 loss to the Pistons.

Golden State tried to keep up with Detroit but couldn't lock in defensively, trailing 77-64 at halftime. They nearly pulled off a rally in the fourth quarter by cutting the deficit down to four-five, but the Pistons responded in time to keep the hosts at bay.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the loss, including Curry. De'Anthony Melton was second on the team in scoring with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 7-of-13 overall, including 1-of-4 from downtown, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Gui Santos came next with 16 points and two steals, Draymond Green had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Al Horford had 13 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski scored 11 points each, and Buddy Hield provided 10 points.

Golden State fell to a 27-23 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 3.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers by 3.5 games.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.