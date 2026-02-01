The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a difficult crossroad as they navigate an 18-28 record and a current four-game losing streak, leading officials to finally consider trade offers for NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Amid this uncertainty, Giannis has remained active on social media, jokingly campaigning for an endorsement deal with Trojan by citing Kevin Durant’s previous success with CeraVe.

While Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined for four to six weeks with a calf injury, his individual production remains elite, averaging 28 points and ten rebounds per game. This injury ensures he will not return until after the February trade deadline, yet the tenth consecutive All-Star remains the primary target for several aggressive franchises looking to capitalize on the disappointing season in Milwaukee.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have identified the Portland Trail Blazers as a central figure in these trade discussions due to their unique leverage. Portland has officially expressed interest in acquiring the two-time MVP, though they recognize that convincing him to sign a contract extension is an extreme longshot.

Instead, the Blazers are more likely to serve as a facilitator, as they control the Bucks' draft capital for 2028, 2029, and 2030. Stein and Fischer suggested Portland could participate in a multi-team deal to acquire impact players like Mikal Bridges to pair with Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. Rivals believe that Holiday is a key piece in any pursuit of the Greek star, as his closeness with Antetokounmpo could help a new team secure a long-term commitment.

The Golden State Warriors are also in the mix, but their pursuit is complicated by a season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler. According to beat writer Danny Emerman, the Warriors have signaled a commitment to keeping Butler and Stephen Curry together, even as Antetokounmpo becomes more available than ever.

The organization is reportedly unwilling to trade Butler’s 54 million dollar salary while he undergoes ACL rehabilitation, preferring to wait for his return next season.

With the Bucks indicating they are in no hurry to finalize a move, the Blazers’ draft control and the Warriors’ injury hurdles will continue to dominate the final hours before the deadline.