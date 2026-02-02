Following a game against the Detroit Pistons in which he was assessed a technical foul, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was given the tech for telling a “Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face,” which Green said he found “very ironic.”

After the Warriors' 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Friday, Green said that when he was arguing over what he believed to be a missed call with NBA official J.T. Orr during the second quarter, he was dismissed by Orr, who he said put his hand in his face. However, a replay of the incident shows Orr putting his hand up toward Green's chest and saying something to Green, who reacted angrily and was quickly called for the technical.

On a recent episode of the ‘Draymond Green Show', Green expanded on his initial comments.

“Black people in America have suffered more than anyone. Black people have been mistreated more than anyone. Black people in America have been marginalized more than anyone. Black people in America have been dealt a bad hand since the beginning of time,” Green said. “So the reason I spoke about being a Black man in America is because everything that Black people in America have gone through, I’m not OK with anyone for that matter, but in particular in this situation, a white man putting his hand in my face and telling me in his stern voice that now is my chance not to say another word and to put his hand in my face.”

Green also said that it is “never going to be OK” regardless of the situation or the person in question.

This season, Green has received 10 technical fouls, which is the fourth-most in the league, only behind the Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks (14), Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (13), and Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (11).

As the trade deadline approaches, Green has been rumored to be a potential trade chip for the Warriors as they try to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Green, 35, is in the third season of a four-year, $100 million contract, of which he can opt out in the offseason. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that if Green is traded as part of the Antetokounmpo deal, Green could play the rest of the season elsewhere, opt out, and re-sign with the Warriors in the summer.

The deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Before then, Golden State plays the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night in San Francisco.