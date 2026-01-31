Rumors are buzzing loudly around the Golden State Warriors as the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches. One common name that seemingly keeps popping up is Draymond Green. As speculation grows that the club could make a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks, there is some belief that Golden State could trade Green away in a package deal.

However, the 35-year-old forward/center seems unbothered by the rumors. While talking with media members on Saturday, Green admitted that he has no reason to be concerned about being traded by the Warriors. However, if he is dealt away, he would handle that situation if he comes to that bridge.

“I've been here for 14 years,” said Green. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business… I ain't losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

Green is in the third season of his four-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors. He has a player option for next season set in place. His contract might be needed in trade negotiations to match the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, or any other star Golden State may pursue before the February 5 deadline.

Draymond Green himself addressed some of the trade rumors on his podcast. However, the four-time All-Star focused more on the speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo. Regardless, Green is very much aware of the rumors swirling around in Golden State.

The 14-year veteran has played an integral role for the Warriors since joining the team in 2012. He's helped the franchise win four championships during his tenure, serving as a defensive anchor, ball facilitator, and enforcer. Green has maintained that role in the 2025-26 campaign, as he is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the three-point line.