Draymond Green has been running his podcast for some years now, and whether the Golden State Warriors win or lose, he's going to be in front of that mic regardless. Green makes the time to talk about the things going around the league, and he also has a chance to take jabs that may have said about him recently.

His latest victim was Dillon Brooks, who was on a stream a couple of days ago talking about players who have podcasts during the season.

“I will be getting on dudes for the guys who want to do podcasts when they are playing. They are all terrible. They talk too much for me. They're not good at basketball, so focus on hoops,” Brooks said.

Everyone assumed that Brooks was talking about Green, and the Warriors' forward probably assumed the same thing, which is why he responded in this way.

Article Continues Below

“I found it funny. I thought it was cute,” Green said. “Like those guys talk too much on those podcasts. I think there are some people that you could say that about. You said, ‘they’re not good at basketball.’ When I started this podcast, what made guys really comfortable with having this podcast was because I was an All-Star and a world champion, NBA champion in the same year. So we’ve heard that noise before.”

Green then speculated since Brooks has been a few streams recently, he has to be coming out with something soon.

“I would just tell y’all, look out for something big from Dillon Brooks, like maybe he’s about to become a streamer or something of that nature,” Green said. “Maybe he’s just something he’s about to release or something. Because he keeps going and talking like he’s trying to create these headlines and if I’m a part of your album roll out I get it. I know my name moves waves around this place. So I get it. Say Draymond’s name and get a little more attention, that’s cute and I respect it because it’s true.”

Green and Brooks have had their history over the years, and it seems as if there's no love lost between the two.