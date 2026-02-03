The Golden State Warriors will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Stephen Curry is dealing with an injury, however. So, is Curry playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Curry has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome, per the NBA injury report. The Warriors are hopeful that Curry won't have to miss a significant amount of time, but the future Hall of Famer won't be available on Tuesday night.

Curry is averaging 27.2 points per game on 46.8 percent field goal and 39.1 percent three-point shooting. He has continued to find success at 37 years old. On Tuesday night, however, Golden State will attempt to earn a victory despite his injury absence.

The Warriors will enter play with a 27-23 overall record. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is sixth in the East with a 28-21 record.

The game could still be competitive, but when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is no.

Warriors' injury report

The Warriors have six players listed on the injury report.

Moses Moody (left knee soreness): Probable

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome): Out

Jimmy Butler (right ACL tear): Out

LJ Cryer (left hamstring injury management): Out

Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation): Out

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Out

The 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 128-113 on Monday night. Tuesday's game is the second of a back-to-back, so the 76ers' injury report has not been released as of this story's publication.