Seth Curry, since joining the Golden State Warriors, has featured in a total of two games, averaging seven points and 1.5 assists during that stretch. Curry’s season has been derailed due to a sciatic nerve issue, with the latest update now available about his condition.

Per ClutchPoints on X, Curry was recently evaluated and has undergone positive progress in recent weeks, with his condition now set to be re-evaluated after a period of two weeks. The veteran guard, sidelined for nearly a month with left sciatic nerve irritation, has progressed well enough to resume on-court workouts, a notable step after being limited primarily to rehab since early December.

Seth Curry (sciatic nerve) is set for another evaluation in 2 weeks, following positive progress, the Warriors announced. pic.twitter.com/uveSfpGLgc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2026

While Curry is still weeks away from clearance, the organization’s tone suggests optimism rather than concern. The timing points toward a potential post–All-Star break return, with Feb. 19 emerging as a realistic checkpoint rather than a firm target.

Curry’s absence has been more about lost optionality than lost production. Signed in early December to bolster perimeter shooting, the 35-year-old has appeared in just two games since joining the Warriors despite shooting 50% from three this season.

Even in limited minutes, his profile as a career 43.3% three-point shooter explains why Golden State prioritized adding him. The move may as well reap dividends in the second half of the season, with Curry edging closer to a return.

This comes amidst a difficult run for the Warriors which sees them perched 8th in the Western Conference with a 27-23 record. Golden State has continued to rely heavily on Seth’s brother, Stephen Curry in his absence, with Jonathan Kuminga also picking up a serious injury in recent weeks, joining Jimmy Butler, who is confirmed to be out for the season already.

With the Warriors already missing multiple key men, Seth’s potential return may be a reason for optimism, despite the other stars they are missing longterm.