Retired tennis legend Roger Federer was spotted courtside at the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game alongside Warriors owner Joe Lacob.
Federer’s appearance came just a day after announcing that the Laver Cup tennis event would be held at the Chase Center in September 2025.
Before attending the game, Federer surprised the Warriors during one of their practice sessions. While in San Francisco, Federer warmly greeted several members of the NBA team.
Roger Federer is in attendance for the Warriors-Spurs game 🙌
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/YRfEEFPJGe
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024
The tennis legend spent a few minutes with Stephen Curry and his Warriors teammates, even taking some shots at the basket. Federer expressed his excitement about being there during the visit.
“Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world’s top players as teammates. They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Federer said about bringing Laver Cup to San Francisco, via Chase Center.
“Many tennis players are NBA fans themselves. They will be excited to perform for the first time in one the world’s most spectacular arenas, and home to the Warriors.”
The upcoming Laver Cup, the eighth installment of the event established by Roger Federer in tribute to tennis legend Rod Laver, is scheduled for September 19-21.
This year's event also marks the first time for the three-day team tournament, featuring six of Europe's top male players against six counterparts from the rest of the world, to be held in the west coast of the United States.
Warriors lose to Spurs in Roger Federer's presence
Unfortunately for Roger Federer, the Warriors lost to the Spurs in their showdown.
The Spurs utilized their entire roster in their 126-113 victory over the Warriors, with every available player contributing effectively during their playing time.
Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to fuel San Antonio. Additionally, Julian Champagnie added 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Spurs.
Off the bench, Klay Thompson delivered 27 points for Golden State, while Jonathan Kuminga contributed 26, marking his fifth 20-point game in the last seven outings. Filling in for Curry was Chris Paul who notched 10 points and distributed nine assists for the Warriors.
Both Curry and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama were sidelined due to right ankle injuries.