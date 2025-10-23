The Denver Broncos improved to 5-2 on the season after edging out Jaxson Dart and the upstart New York Giants in Week 7’s stunning comeback win. Denver needed to score a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points after another slow start on offense.

The Broncos’ struggles through three quarters led some to suggest Sean Payton relinquish play-calling duties. While the veteran head coach acknowledged the Broncos' offensive issues, it's clear Payton doesn’t see himself as part of the problem. “I haven’t given any consideration to handing play-calling off, even for a short period,” Payton declared.

The Broncos once again leaned heavily on screen passes in Week 7. And in the wake of the team’s wild 33-32 win, Payton defended his bread and butter play call. The coach noted that some of Denver's many screen passes Sunday weren’t blocked well enough. But “we ended up with some big, big plays,” Payton said, per the Denver Post’s Lucas Evans.

Broncos win 4th straight game with wild Week 7 comeback

The Broncos trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup. New York’s 29th-ranked defense held Denver scoreless over the first 45 minutes of the game. Then, Bo Nix and company staged an improbable comeback, with some help from a young Giants team that fell apart.

Article Continues Below

The Broncos took their first lead of the game on an 18-yard touchdown run by Nix with less than two minutes remaining. But even then the outcome was uncertain. Trailing 30-26, the Giants marched down the field with a seven-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a one-yard Dart score.

Incredibly, Giants kicker “Hey” Jude McAtamney missed the extra point, leaving the door slightly ajar for a Denver victory. The Broncos got the ball back trailing 32-30 with 33 seconds on the clock. Denver gained 56 yards in half a minute, setting up Will Lutz for the game-winning 39-yard field goal.

It was a thrilling win for the Broncos and a crushing defeat for a better-than-expected Giants squad. Denver has now won four straight games and sits atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record.

However, four of the Broncos’ five wins so far this season have come against teams with losing records. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only winning team Denver has beaten in 2025. The other four teams, (Titans, Bengals, Jets and Giants) are a combined 6-22 on the season.

Denver will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 8 showdown. Expect plenty of screen passes with Payton calling plays against the Cowboys’ league-worst defense.