During Tuesday's loss to the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama appeared to roll his ankle shortly before halftime before returning to play most of the second half. Now, the extent of that injury is getting more clarity, as Wembanyama is being held out of Thursday's Spurs contest vs the Sacramento Kings, per ESPN.
It seems that the missed time may not end there for the former number one overall pick.
“Sounds like Wemby will not be available Saturday at Golden State either. [Gregg Popovich] says Monday at home against Golden State is the target date for his return,” reported Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Although his recent run of dominance was certainly a sight to behold, Spurs fans will likely have no issues if the team wants to be extra cautious with the future of the franchise, particularly as lower leg injuries can linger for longer periods of time for players of Wembaynama's height (not that there are many).
In any case, prior to Tuesday's loss in Houston, Victor Wembanyama had eviscerated any and everything that crossed his path in recent weeks, looking every bit of the highest rated prospect in NBA draft history that he was billed to be leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft last June.
As previously noted, the Spurs will now gear up for Thursday's game vs the Kings without the services of their superstar before their set against the Warriors.