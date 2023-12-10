NBA commissioner Adam Silver has blunt message of professionalism to Warriors' point guard Chris Paul over his Scott Foster beef

It's no secret that Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster have not seen eye to eye over the years. Dating all the way back to Paul's time with the New Orleans Hornets early in his career, he has struggled in games that have been officiated by Foster. According to Paul, the beef between the two is a personal issue that was sparked with a negative comment from Foster toward Paul's own son back during his time with the Clippers.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was recently asked about the beef between the two and took a neutral approach. He expressed his respect for both Foster as one of the league's longest tenured referees and Paul as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Yet he emphasized for professionalism to be exemplified, a resolution at some point for the two men to substantiate, and then most importantly, that they need to effectively do their jobs.

Adam Silver on the Scott Foster vs. Chris Paul beef #NBA pic.twitter.com/GP70SDL0nB — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 10, 2023

If November 22nd's contest between the two was any sort of indicator, it looks like an amicable resolution is just as possible as the Warriors' making me Stephen Curry's backup. Adam Silver mentioned in a Sirius XM interview a few days ago that he spoke with Chris Paul about the incident, but Paul refuted this claim saying after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on the same day, “Nah ain't nobody called me since all that happened.”

There has been an increase of players getting ejected and suspensions from referees early on this season. Many fans have argued this has hampered the product of basketball put out by the NBA and that too many of the referees abuse their power. Silver might think and feel different about this opinion, but the fans have clearly spoken about what they think of guys like Foster.

Paul has a 3-17 record in playoff games Foster has officiated dating back to the 2008 Western Conference Semifinals. With the Warriors currently sporting a 10-12 record, which is good for just 11th place in the West, they are hoping to turn their season around so that they can make another deep playoff run. It remains to be seen if the NBA will still assign Foster to officiate Paul and the Warriors' games for the rest of the regular season, but it looks like Silver wants there to be a resolution between these two sides as soon as possible.