Los Angeles fans are not looking forward to having Scott Foster as an official for the In-Season Tournament game against the Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. The Lakers are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in a heated Western Conference matchup. NBA referee Scott Foster will be one of the officials for the game, but the Los Angeles crowd is not taking it easy on him.

The Lakers crowd boos Scott Foster before a pivotal In-Season Tournament game

As Foster was announced as one of the officials for the LA-New Orleans game, the crowd let out a collective groan, per Tomer Azarly.

Foster has made headlines after being noted for a grudge between him and Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul. The NBA referee reportedly holds a grudge against Paul for something that happened long ago.

In addition, animosity towards league officials as numerous superstars have been ejected from games. Thus, Los Angeles fans are anticipating an uphill battle as the Lakers take on the Pelicans in an important matchup.

Regardless of fans' opinions on Scott Foster, the Lakers must take care of business against a hungry New Orleans team. The Pelicans finally have a healthy Zion Williamson on the side. The combination of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, and the Pels' role players makes them dangerous.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers want to continue their hot streak. The team wants to advance to win the In-Season Tournament. If LA can make a stand as they did against the Phoenix Suns on December 5th, then victory is within their grasp.