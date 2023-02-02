Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have an overtime problem. That is further highlighted after their latest OT loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Warriors blowing their double-digit lead heading to the fourth quarter is an entirely different issue altogether. The Dubs have a bigger issue to address with the way they performed in overtime.

Not only did Curry fail to score in OT against the Timberwolves, but the Warriors made just four points as a team in the period as Minnesota escaped with the 119-114 win. That means Curry has only scored a total of seven points in the last five OT games he has played with Golden Sate, going 1-of-13 from the field in the process, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Furthermore, it is the ninth straight overtime game on the road that the Warriors have lost, making their already disastrous road record even worse.

If the Warriors can’t find a way to win in overtime and actually play good on the road, it’s hard to see them making a legitimate run for the 2022-23 NBA championship. They may be the defending champions, but it definitely looks like they have lost that edge that made them so hard to beat last campaign.

The good thing is there is still plenty of basketball left to be played for the Warriors to fix their issues. With the All-Star break coming right up, it is also the perfect opportunity for the team to address their problems and turn things around for a late run that they can carry over in the playoffs.