After tossing the ball into the stands and using inappropriate language with game officials Tuesday night, Golden State’s Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 by the NBA.

Iguodala was playing his second game of the season as the Warriors met the Phoenix Suns. He appeared to grow frustrated throughout the game as the Suns led throughout and ultimately prevailed 125-113. After battling for a rebound with Suns center Jock Landale, Iguodala sent the ball into the stands and let loose with his verbal tirade.

Iguodala was ejected with 4:30 remaining in the game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The $25,000 fine was issued by Joe Dumars, the league’s Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The defending NBA champion Warriors are attempting to get their season on track after a slow and injury-plagued first half of the year. The Warriors fell to 20-21 with the defeat to the Suns, and the team is in fourth place in the Pacific Division, just 1 game ahead of the last place Los Angeles Lakers.

Iguodala is currently in his 19th NBA season that includes 8 with the Warriors. Iguodala played a vital role with the Warriors during their championship runs in 2015, 2017 and 2018. While he may not have a big statistical impact on the team at this point, he still makes a contribution as a leader.

The 6-6 small forward/shooting guard is averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists throughout his career. Andre Iguodala’s best season came in 2007-08 while with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field.