Steve Kerr admitted earlier this week that he’s concerned about overstretching Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. But the Golden State Warriors have struggled this season when both of their veteran big men are off the floor, and currently don’t have many other options up front with Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green all sidelined by injury.

Green and Looney, in fact, will be taxed even further than normal during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to the status of Golden State’s de facto third big.

Andre Iguodala has officially been ruled out against Chicago, listed on the injury report with soreness in his right hip. While that’s the same injury designation afforded him for weeks as Iguodala prepared to make his long-awaited season debut, the likelier justification for his absence than any re-aggravation of his hip injury is that Golden State will be back on the floor less than 24 hours later, meeting the Washington Wizards for the second leg of a back-to-back.

It’s no surprise that the 38-year-old is being held out of one of the Warriors’ games on Sunday and Monday. They’ve also kept Klay Thompson from appearing in both sides of back-to-backs this season, and Iguodala made clear when announcing his return for 2022-23 that a plan was in place with the training staff to monitor his health and conditioning over the 82-game grind.

“Knock on wood, hopefully, he continues to stay healthy,” Kerr said of Iguodala after the Dubs’ blowout win over the Spurs on Friday. “We’ll make sure we give him the appropriate rest to keep his body right going forward.”

Iguodala has only been back on the floor for three games, but quickly become a key piece of Golden State’s rotation. He’s been first off the bench in each of the Warriors’ last two outings, serving as their third big man alongside Green in the first and third quarters after taking the place of Looney.

Don’t be surprised if Iguodala hangs onto that role over the season’s remainder, especially if Golden State doesn’t bring in additional depth before the trade deadline. Kuminga will certainly get his minutes upon returning, but Iguodala’s two-way versatility and innate defensive acumen make him a better fit as the Warriors’ third big than JaMychal Green, especially against teams that play small. Wiseman, unsurprisingly, just isn’t ready for regular rotation minutes.

Expect Iguodala to be back on the floor on Sunday vs. Washington. In the interim, Golden State will be even smaller than normal, tempting debilitating foul trouble to Green and Looney against the Bulls.