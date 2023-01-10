By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors were on the receiving end of some excellent news on Monday after it was revealed that Stephen Curry could make his return to action on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Curry’s return could not come at a better time with the team’s current injury crisis already taking its toll on the players.

On Monday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr admitted that he has a considerable level of concern for Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Both players have been playing some heavy minutes for Golden State’s depleted frontcourt of late. Neither player scrimmaged on Monday, along with Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo.

The return of Stephen Curry will obviously be a significant development for the Warriors and their rotation. However, the reality for Green and Looney is that they’re still going to be doing most of the heavy lifting for Golden State’s frontcourt. James Wiseman is still sidelined with injury, and so are Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green. Draymond is no spring chicken and he can’t be playing this many minutes (he’s averaging over 34 minutes per contest over his last seven games) if they want to keep him fresh for the postseason.

Given this predicament, it would not be surprising if the Warriors try and bring in some help for their frontcourt in the coming weeks. They won’t be signing a star or anything like that, but it does sound like they are in dire need of reinforcement in the immediate future.