The most recent update on Andrew Wiggins is that he is now back in the Bay Area. This is after the Golden State Warriors star reportedly spent most of his time away from the city as he dealt with a very concerning yet highly mysterious personal matter. Wiggins has been out of action for the Dubs since mid-February, but this recent development seems to point to the notion that he’s closing in on his return to the court.

Mychal Johnson, Wiggins’ long-time girlfriend, has now seemed to confirm the above reports via an Instagram post. Johnson was asking for some recommendations for a hair specialist in the Bay Area, which appears to confirm that she and Wiggins have returned to San Francisco:

Andrew Wiggins girlfriend just posted this 👀. He back sooooon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CEFxplm4at — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) April 1, 2023

Wiggins himself has been dodging the public eye, but for her part, Johnson has been relatively active on social media. A few days ago, she posted an NSFW video on TikTok which seems to address all the nasty cheating rumors:

Whatever the case might be, Wiggins supposedly being back in the Bay Area is good news. This takes him a step closer to his much-anticipated return to the team.

To be clear, however, Andrew Wiggins still has no firm timetable to come back. It seems that the Warriors are giving him as much time as he needs to deal with this personal matter, with the hope that he’s a hundred percent committed to the cause when he returns. Head coach Steve Kerr himself shut down the rumors that the former All-Star won’t be returning this season, so at this point, Dubs fans are hoping to get their star forward back for the playoffs.