Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Andrew Wiggins remains out for the Golden State Warriors and it’s unknown when he’ll be back, but there’s still a chance that he returns and plays again in time for the playoffs.

That belief has only been further fueled by the latest report on Wiggins, who is now said to be back in the Bay Area after spending a majority of the past few weeks out of town, per Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean that Wiggins will return soon and suit up again, it is definitely a positive development that will inspire confidence not only within the Warriors organization but also among the fanbase. With the postseason coming, the Dubs could really use Wiggins’ presence to defend their title.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrew Wiggins has been out since mid-February, before the All-Star break, due to personal reasons. Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs is the 21st straight game he’s set to miss amid his time away from the team. Of course, the Dubs have struggled without him, having gone 11-9 in those games he missed so far.

There have been several rumors about his absence, but whatever the case may be, the Warriors have remained tight-lipped on the matter. Steve Kerr has said he is confident about Golden State’s chances to win even without Wiggins, but he did note that he’s not ruling out Wiggins’ return. As for Stephen Curry, he is simply patiently waiting on what Wiggins decides to do, adding that they’ll welcome him with open arms if and when he comes back at “the right time for him.”