The Golden State Warriors made it two wins in two games against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday after a thrilling 122-120 win at the Chase Center. The Dubs managed to secure the win despite Stephen Curry getting himself ejected late in the fourth quarter as well as All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins sitting out due to a non-COVID illness.

Wiggins was a late scratch for Wednesday’s marquee matchup, and it seems that the 27-year-old has not recovered in time ahead of Golden State’s Friday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. At the moment, Wiggins has been tagged as questionable to play on Friday because of the same illness that forced him out of the Grizzlies game. It doesn’t sound like a major concern, but it could be serious enough to have Wiggins sit out two straight games.

Given the nature of the injury, it’s very much possible that Andrew Wiggins ends up as a game-time decision for the Warriors. Depending on how he feels, the 6-foot-7 swingman could still suit up for the Dubs as they face off against the Raptors in a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Andre Iguodala will still be sidelined for the Warriors with a sore right hip, but apart from him and Wiggins, no other Dubs player was listed on the injury report. This means that James Wiseman, who was a healthy DNP on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, could finally see some game action following a lengthy injury spell.