We’ve got a big one coming on Wednesday night with Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors set to battle the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center. Unfortunately for the Dubs, they’ve received some tough news heading into tip-off with Andrew Wiggins ruled out for the highly-anticipated showdown.

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Grizzlies

Wiggins was a late scratch for Thursday’s matchup with a non-COVID illness. This is the first we’ve heard of this injury so it does come as a surprise. Wiggins did have a terrible game on Saturday against the Nets, though, finishing with just four points on 2-of-9 shooting, with two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes of play. Perhaps the All-Star forward was already feeling a bit under the weather in the Nets loss?

Wiggins’ absence should push Kevon Looney back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Brooklyn. Also worth noting is that James Wiseman is likely to return on Thursday after being tagged as probable to play against the Grizzlies.

For their part, Memphis will be without Steven Adams, who recently suffered a PCL sprain in his right knee. Danny Green and John Konchar remain sidelined as well.

Despite Wiggins’ absence, the Warriors are still expected to give the second-seeded Grizzlies a tough challenge on Wednesday night. After all, the Dubs did destroy Ja Morant and Co. during their Christmas Day matchup last month. You can also be sure that Memphis will be out for some revenge for that one.