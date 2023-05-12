It’s still likely Andrew Wiggins suits up for his team’s do-or-die Game 6 matchup the Los Angeles Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Considering his official injury designation and limited participation in a morning shootaround, though, it’s at least fair to wonder how effective an injured Wiggins will be for the Golden State Warriors with their season on the line.

Wiggins, who suffered a costal cartilage fracture late in the Dubs’ Game 5 victory, wasn’t on the floor Friday morning at Crypto.com Arena when media was allowed access to the Warriors’ shootaround. Instead, he was reportedly receiving treatment in the locker room as Golden State broke into individual drills.

“Andrew Wiggins participated in the strategy portion of shootaround for the Warriors this morning in LA,” The Athetic’s Anthony Slater tweeted. “He went to the back for treatment once the team split for individual work.”

Wiggins is currently listed as questionable to play in Game 6, but all indications are he’ll be on the floor for tipoff, as noted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gary Payton II told reporters on Friday that Golden State has prepared as if Wiggins will be available.

“We didn’t go over that,” Payton said of Wiggins’ potential absence, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area. “So hopefully that means, you know, Wiggs is ready to go.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wiggins helped lead the charge in the Warriors’ stirring Game 5 victory, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists while hounding LeBron James one-on-one and effectively switching onto Anthony Davis. He was instrumental in Golden State’s halfcourt attack, too, serving as a primary ball-screen partner for Stephen Curry and exploiting mismatches when the Lakers began switching across five positions.

Andrew Wiggins taking advantage, the Dubs' classic transition feedback loops and LA’s search for defensive answers headline reactions from Golden State’s season-saving Game 5 victory. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/vXF9zLDYIL — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 11, 2023

The real question for Friday night isn’t whether Andrew Wiggins will suit up, but if Golden State—historically poor on the road throughout 2022-23—can stave off elimination one more time without him reaching that Game 5 peak. We’ll find out soon enough.

The Warriors and Lakers tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PT).