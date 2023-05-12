A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors have been relatively free of injury in their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for them, the defending champs’ luck may have just taken a turn for the worse. This comes in the form of an unfortunate Andrew Wiggins injury on the eve of their do-or-die Game 6 matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The Athletic’s Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater reports that Wiggins is currently dealing with a rib injury and his status for Game 6 is now up in the air:

“Notable news: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left costal cartilage fracture. That’s an area of the ribcage,” Slater wrote in his tweet.

This appears to be a new injury for Wiggins, which means that it’s likely that he suffered the knock in their Game 5 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night. At this point, the severity of the injury remains unknown, but there’s no denying that this is a cause for concern for the Warriors considering how they had to list him as questionable to play for Game 6.

You have to note, however, that this could be the last game of the season for Golden State. They head to LA down 3-2 in the series against LeBron James and Co. As such, you would expect that only a major injury would prevent Wiggins from suiting up in what’s going to be the most important game of the season for the Warriors to date.