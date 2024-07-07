A big part of what makes Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry a truly generational player is how he makes an incredible impact on offense even without the ball in his hands. Of course, he'll always be at his most dangerous when he's got control of the leather. Either way, opposing defenses are so focused on trying to locate his whereabouts on the floor that he often opens up several opportunities for his teammates.

Los Angeles Lakers star big man got to experience that and benefit from all the space Curry created when the two played on the same team during Team USA's practice on Saturday.

“I'll tell you what, this guy named Steph Curry is phenomenal to play with. He's on my team today, and I got so many open looks,” Davis said of the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Fans react to Anthony Davis' praise for Warriors superstar Stephen Curry

That's a seemingly straightforward honest take of Curry from Davis, but others on social media just can't help but interpret the words the Lakers star said in another way. Fans online think that what Davis said is something of an indication that a potential hookup with the Lakers could happen down the road.

“Obvious warrior after next year,” X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter) user @imspenser_6 said.

“Ay man, if you ever get tired of that nepo-cursed franchise you're welcome to demand over any time you want,” @SeanTheFan1 shared.

“AD is exactly what the warriors been missing. Would be an easy chip,” commented @PrinceZ00ko.

From @V4nillaFan: “Come play with us then big bro.”

Via @thaofficialkat: “He wants to be a warrior so bad 😭”

“Come to the warriors then gang. We will treat you right 🙏🏾,” reacted @WiggsOfAndrew.

The idea of Davis and Curry on the same team is scary to think of for the rest of the NBA. And it must be an agitating thought for Lakers fans, especially since Los Angeles is already not in a winning mood in the offseason. The Lakers have struck out on a number of potential key free agent targets in the 2024 NBA free agency period thus far, so entertaining the notion of Davis teaming up with Curry in the Bay Area is just not amusing for them at the moment.

The good news for Lakers fans is that Davis, who put up averages of 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Purple & Gold franchise last season, remains under contract with Los Angeles. Things will change for LA if Davis suddenly asks for a trade but there have been no serious signs that it's an option he's considering. Davis signed a three-year extension deal with the Lakers back in 2023 worth over $175 million. The earliest he can become a free agent will be in 2026.

As for Curry, he's under a Warriors contract until the end of the 2025-26 season. In the 20232-24 NBA campaign, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while knocking down 40.8 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.

In any case, all basketball fans can witness Davis and Curry play on the same team this summer, as Olympic teammates. Team USA is in the middle of their preparation for the upcoming games in Paris, where the Americans winning the gold isn't as certain as it used to be.