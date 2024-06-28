There's no doubt that ball-handling continues to have a place in the NBA. It allows players to move more fluidly with the ball while carving out an opportunity to score.

In addition to this, ball-handlers also pave the way for bailout plays when time is running out, especially when defenses have successfully checked against the team's plays. Throughout the years in the NBA, there have been numerous players who have showcased elite handles. Let's rank the 10 NBA players with the best handles.

10. God Shammgod

God Shammgod didn't really have a long NBA career. In fact, he only appeared in 20 games for the Washington Wizards. However, the current Mavericks player development coach had one of the best handles in the NBA thanks to his deadly crossover move. Besides, there's a good reason why they named the iconic crossover after him.

Although more known for his shooting, a lot of basketball fans tend to overlook Stephen Curry's ability to get into his bag when the situation calls for it.

While his shooting tends to overshadow his ball-handling, Curry does have the tricks up his sleeve to shake off a handful of defenders. Without his ball-handling, it's hard to see the four-time NBA champion become a deadly off-the-dribble shooter.

8. Rafer Alston

Speaking of ball-handling skills, it's hard to leave out a streetball style of player like Rafer Alston. During his peak, Alston coined out a nickname called “Skip to My Lou” thanks to his ability to bring a streetball atmosphere whenever he's on an isolation play. As a fan favorite, Alston carved out a lengthy, 11-year NBA career.

7. Magic Johnson

Back in the day, 6-foot-9 players weren't expected to have much dribbling duties. However, it was Magic Johnson who paved the way for tall players to showcase with the rock.

As part of the Lakers' Showtime era, Johnson electrified stadiums with his elite dribbling and flashy passes that made him an unusual player for his size during his time. The 12-time All-Star was a big reason why the Los Angeles Lakers won five more NBA championship banners.

6. Chris Paul

There's a good reason why Chris Paul is regarded as the “Point God.” CP3 has often helped a handful of playoff contenders in his career thanks to his elite facilitating.

But a part of what makes him a great facilitator is his ability to control the tempo with his bag of tricks. Paul is no stranger to pulling off some of the fanciest moves in the league that often leads to an assist or an easy shot.

James Harden is one of the best isolation scorers in the NBA. Due to his mesmerizing crossovers and step-back threes, Harden emerged from Sixth Man to a legitimate NBA MVP with his ability to take over games as an elite one-on-one scorer.

With a deep bag, Harden possesses a bevy of moves, although some of which garnered controversy. Harden is one of the best players in the league for good reason.

4. Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford carved out a lengthy basketball career in the NBA. Known for being a sparkplug, Crawford's fancy bag of tricks never failed to entertain crowds. Moreover, those bag of tricks usually led to easy points. Dubbed as JCrossover, any defender would be in for a long night when his assignment is an elite ball-handler like Crawford.

3. Jason Williams

During his peak, Jason Williams was a fixture in the NBA highlight reel. Popularly known as “White Chocolate,” Williams often pulled off the craziest dribbles that led to some of his most iconic passes in his career.

While Williams can easily make any game a ball-handling exhibition, the NBA champion is also a smart facilitator who prefers to win by making good decisions on the hardwood.

2. Allen Iverson

When it comes to ballhandling, there's no question that Allen Iverson comes to mind. With his signature crossover, Iverson often left his defenders in the dust while he went for an acrobatic layup. As a result, the former NBA MVP owns one of the best dribbling packages in league history.

If there's a player that can top Iverson's ball-handling, the only star that comes to mind is Kyrie Irving. In fact, even The Answer himself gave the ball-handling crown to the NBA champion.

There hasn't been another NBA player in league history who can showcase the handles the way Irving does it. With several ways to break ankles, Irving often made the highlight reels to become one of the best isolation and off-the-dribble scorers in the NBA. Furthermore, it's safe to say he's also the best ball-handler of all-time.