The Paris Olympics and beginning to the NBA regular season made time stand still in the basketball world. LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led their country to gold and then led their respective professional squads to hot starts in the 2024-25 campaign. Reality might be setting in now, though. While those three era-defining greats continue to produce gaudy numbers, their bodies require more upkeep.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have other stars to possibly keep them afloat, but the Golden State Warriors (13-8) do not have another established offensive dynamo who can consistently carry on that mantle if Curry misses extended time. His bilateral knee issues are even tougher to contend with when the Dubs' other invaluable veteran is also injured.

Both Curry and Draymond Green (dealing with a calf strain) were sidelined for Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets, but Golden State still managed to grind out a win thanks to the erupting Jonathan Kuminga. Expecting a similar outcome on the second night of a back-to-back, against the incoming Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10), is difficult to comprehend if neither of the Warriors' active four-time champions are able to suit up.

Fans are anxious to learn if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be available to compete in Friday's Western Conference battle. The latest injury updates foretell some good vibes in the Chase Center.

Injury status of Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green vs. Wolves

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr says the plan is for Curry to play versus Minnesota, and that it is “possible” Green takes the court as well, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. This organization is keenly aware that these two dynasty holdovers are going to need maintenance days this season. Both veterans are just at that point in their respective careers.

The Warriors' dream scenario is for Jonathan Kuminga and the supporting cast to pick up the slack when necessary, before the reins are handed back over to the franchise legends on a minute's notice. If all goes as hoped against the Timberwolves, this two-day stretch could epitomize how Golden State plans to move forward this year, and maybe beyond.

Curry will be the focal point of any Golden State-vision as long as he trots onto the floor, but the future may be inextricably linked with Kuminga's growth. The 22-year-old forward boosted the Warriors over the Rockets on Thursday night, scoring 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting and clinching the 99-93 victory with a clutch drive to the basket. Even if both Curry and Green play, it is important to see how he follows up the stellar showing.

The No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft broke out last season, but his production and efficiency have noticeably dipped this year. He must stay aggressive when given the opportunity. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green feel obligated to help Kuminga move along on his developmental timetable. It remains to be seen if they will be playing beside him tonight, however.

Warriors-Wolves starts at around 10 p.m. ET.