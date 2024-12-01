Stephen Curry has been on the injury report a few times this season, and it's been his knee that has bothering him recently. Of course, the longer you're in the league, it's possible that you'll get more injuries especially if you don't take care of your body, but the Warriors have been trying to limit Curry's playing time earlier in the season.

After their game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry spoke about the recent knee injury that he's been dealing with.

“It has the potential to be a nagging type thing if you don’t take care of it…. I'm not concerned about it all but the deeper into your career, the more things pop up,” Curry said.

If the Warriors can manage Curry's injury the right way, he'll be good to go as the season progresses, and he shouldn't have that many nagging injuries.

Warriors already managing Stephen Curry's minutes

Steve Kerr and the Warriors are already trying to do their best to not overplay Stephen Curry early in the season, and he explained the process after their loss against the Nets.

“We usually pencil him in for 32 [minutes], and we like to keep it around that number,” Kerr said. “We were able to give him a good rest in the first half because the second unit was playing really well.

“I don't love to run him the whole fourth quarter. I like to have him close with some energy, and so that means if we can give him that last eight minutes, generally, I feel pretty good about that.”

Another thing that has helped Curry is Kerr using a 12-man rotation this season, which is giving more playing time to others and limiting his and Draymond Green's minutes. As the season continues, those types of things will pay dividends, especially when it gets to later in the season and in the playoffs.