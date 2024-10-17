The Golden State Warriors are finally fully healthy.

Andrew Wiggins made his long-awaited preseason debut in Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, recovered from a nagging illness. But the Dubs were missing two other key contributors in Sin City after Brandin Podziemski was diagnosed with a broken nose and De'Anthony Melton's nagging back issues flared up once again.

Thankfully, both players were back on the floor Thursday in San Francisco, joining their teammates for what Steve Kerr called the “best practice” of the preseason, per Dalton Schultz of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Podziemski broke his nose during the third quarter of last Friday's win over the Sacramento Kings while taking a hand-off from Trayce Jackson-Davis. He missed Tuesday's game while waiting to be fitted for a protective mask, which he wore a day later at the Dubs' fan-filled open practice at Chase Center.

Melton, meanwhile, was a late scratch in Las Vegas due to what Golden State termed “mid-back tightness.” Kerr stressed that the Warriors were simply exercising caution with the 26-year-old, whose stint with the Philadelphia 76ers last season was marred by a lumbar spine injury. Expect them to take similarly proactive measures to protect Melton's back if he experiences discomfort again during the regular season.