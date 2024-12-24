The Golden State Warriors are slowly transitioning into their new era, with young players like Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis developing as Steph Curry and Draymond Green play out their last few seasons. However, that transition can be bumpy at times, which is why Podziemski was extra careful to avoid any possible drama with his older teammates.

On Monday, Podziemski clarified the lengthy Notes app message he posted to his Instagram story on Saturday, via 95.7 The Game.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, about, my statement, it can be tricky and it can be perceived in a different way than it was made out to be,” the second-year guard said. “I respect the hell out of Steph, Draymond, [head coach] Steve [Kerr], I look up to all of them. So I just wanted to clarify that so that it wouldn't get twisted in any other way.”

Brandin Podziemski, young Warriors still learning the ropes

The beginning of this entire situation was when Kerr said that the Warriors' young players “are still learning” how to play with Curry after their 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The veteran coach pointed out a late-game possession with heavy ball movement as a moment he wants to see more of, via NBC Sports' Ali Thanawalla.

“I don't really think. I just play,” Podziemski told reporters when they asked him about Kerr's comment. “When I'm out there and I'm open, I shoot it. If not, I make a play. I don't really look too much into. I know we have Steph Curry on the court and if he's open, I'm going throw the ball to him. I don't really look too deep into those messages.”

Thanawalla called the response “odd,” which led to Podziemski's Instagram clarification.

“To clarify and for further context…Steph is Steph and I've been very open with my respect for him on and off the court. He's a legend and a GOAT for a reason.”

“On the court you have to be cautious against over thinking every possession. You have to trust your work, do what the coaches want you to do, and make a good IQ play. At times that's a pass, taking a shot, or even making a good screen to free up a teammate.”

“So you just play and work to make good decisions consistently. A lot of times that will end up being passing the ball to a wide open Stpeh and/or teammate when the opportunity is there and just doing whatever it takes to help the team time.”

This all goes to Kerr's point that Podziemski and the rest of Golden State's youngsters are learning on the fly. It takes time to get the hang of basketball's nuances at the NBA level but that's what game reps are for.