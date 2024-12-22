As the Golden State Warriors look to turn around their season, there was a confusing event that happened involving young star Brandin Podziemski. He would answer a question about a comment made by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about him playing alongside Stephen Curry, responding that he doesn't “think.”

“I don't really think. I just play,” Podziemski told reporters. “When I'm out there and I'm open, I shoot it. If not, I make a play. I don't really look too much into, I know we have Steph Curry on the court and if he's open, I'm going throw the ball to him, I don't really look too deep into those messages.”

People thought it was a dismissing answer about Curry and Kerr as Podziemski took to social media to clarify his comments and also say that Curry is a “legend” and a “GOAT” (meaning “Greatest Of All Time”) as he used an emoji of the animal.

“To clarify and for further context,” Podziemski said. “Steph is Steph and I've been very open with my respect for him on and off the court. He's a legend and a [GOAT] for a reason. On the court you have to be cautious against over thinking every possession. You have to trust your work, do what the coaches want you to do, and make a good IQ play. At times that's a pass, taking shot, or even making a good screen to free up a teammate. So you just play and work to make good decisions consistently. A lot of times that will end up being passing the ball to a wide open Steph and/or teammate when the opportunity is there and just doing whatever it takes to help the team win.”

What Warriors' Steve Kerr said about younger players with Stephen Curry

It started when there was a lot of ball movement in the Warriors' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves where Kerr spoke about what he wanted to see from the younger players in playing alongside Curry according to NBC Bay Sports.

“That's what we're trying to impart on our young players,” Kerr said to reporters. “We have Steph Curry on our team. So, pass the ball. Move the ball. And if Steph gets off it early, because he's gained an advantage, now the defense is scrambling. This is how we've played for 10 years, and it's important for our young players to understand — we don't need contested 17-footers with 12 [seconds] on the shot clock. That's a bad shot. I talked to our guys about that during several timeouts. It's something we have to recognize and get better with.

“When you have Steph Curry on your team, you pass the ball,” Kerr continued. “Because if you pass it two or three times, the defense is scrambling. All hell breaks loose. So it's a choice: We can either do that and win games, or we can shoot a whole bunch of 15-foot contested shots in the middle of the shot clock and be a lousy NBA team.”

At any rate, the Warriors started off hot but had a rough stretch recently, stockpiling a ton of losses though fans were relieved to see the win over Minnesota. They next face the Indiana Pacers on Monday.