Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is putting up some amazing theatrics with his passing game. The shooting guard made a mind-blowing assist for the Warriors on Friday night when he saved a basketball from going out of bounds. His pass made its way to teammate Jonathan Kuminga who threw down a thunderous slam dunk.

Expand Tweet

Golden State was playing Memphis on Friday, when Podziemski made the spectacular play in the second quarter of the game. The assist caused the crowd to erupt in applause in the contest, and it makes sense why. The beautiful assist looked like poetry in motion. The Warriors went on to defeat Memphis, 123-118.

Podziemski finished the game with 11 points, in 28 minutes. He also had five assists and seven rebounds.

His enthusiastic play caught the attention of several NBA fans, who raved about the play online.

Expand Tweet

Some think that this performance shows the guard is deserving of more minutes for the Warriors.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors hope this energy will keep a winning streak going. Golden State has won their last three games, and hold a 10-2 overall record.

Warriors are rolling early this NBA season

Golden State is looking every bit as good as when they were winning NBA titles. The Warriors are racing out to the second best record in the Western Conference, despite injuries to the Golden State lineup.

Podziemski is averaging 8.5 points per game for the Warriors. He's proving to be a reliable supporting player on the squad. The guard is struggling though with his perimeter shot; he's only made 20 percent of his three-point attempts so far this year. Last season, Podziemski averaged a little more than 9 points a contest.

The guard will surely be seeing more floor time if he keeps making hustle plays like he did against Memphis. Team coach Steve Kerr knows that his guard has that type of explosive potential.

“I know what Brandin is about and I expect him to come out with a lot of fire tonight. A lot of energy,” Kerr said before the Grizzlies game, per Essentially Sports. “I want him firing away when he is open. He is at his best when he is super aggressive. And I think he will come out aggressively tonight.”

The Warriors next take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.