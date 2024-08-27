The Golden State Warriors have essentially put a bow on their offseason, as this organization has filled out their roster with competitive players in order to try and make another championship push. Even though Klay Thompson departed for the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors were able to add Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson in free agency as key secondary depth next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. With one roster spot open, the Warriors have extended workout invites to many veterans, including a recent invite to Brazilian star Bruno Caboclo.

Although he is currently considering an offer from Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv in Israel, Caboclo is working out with the Warriors this week in hope of securing another NBA contract, according to Sports Channel in Israel. Daniel Hazan, Caboclo's agent, stated that the veteran is going to be training with Golden State until Thursday and is “intending” to receive a contract from the team.

After being picked 20th overall in 2014 by the Toronto Raptors, Caboclo began his NBA career during the 2014-15 season. He remained with Toronto until the 2017-18 season, when he was moved to the Sacramento Kings in a trade. The Brazilian big man later played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. Caboclo has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, instead spending time playing professionally in the NBA G League, Brazil, and Serbia.

Over the span of seven NBA seasons, Caboclo averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in roughly 12.3 minutes per game. This summer, he once again represented his home country of Brazil at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. There, Caboclo was the leader of the Brazilian national team, averaging 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from three-point range in four total matchups.

Brazil went 1-3 in their Olympic tournament games, losing to the United States in quarterfinals. Still, Caboclo proved that he belonged at the Olympics, scoring 30 points and six rebounds against the Americans.

The 6'9″ forward believes that he belongs in the NBA, and the Warriors truly seem like an ideal situation.

Along with needing depth and experience in their frontcourt, the Warriors also have Gui Santos on their roster. Santos, another member of the Brazilian national team, holds a close relationship with Caboclo, which likely played a factor in Golden State offering him a workout. It is possible that the Warriors could look to give Caboclo a real shot at earning a roster spot by having him participate in training camp next month.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also kept tabs on Caboclo throughout Olympic play. It is unknown if the Cavs have serious interest in pursuing the Brazilian forward.

Should he not receive an offer from the Warriors after his workout this week, it is expected that Caboclo will agree to terms on a contract with Tel Aviv in Israel.