Banter is normal among NBA legends and current players. It is often seen during media appearances, social media, podcasts, or even post-game interviews. However, Charles Barkley made an extremely savage roast of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on the golf course of Capital One's The Match.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green have a lot in common. They both made it to the NBA Finals, albeit one of them won multiple Larry O'Brien trophies, and got their respective flowers. The Warriors star also appears in the media more often because he hosts his own podcast. Despite all of this, Charles Barkley still thinks that he yaps a lot. He did not mince words as he was commentating on The Match.

"Draymond talk a lot for a guy who ain't got no job… Dray, you going to Detroit on this red-eye tonight or you going back to the Bay?" Charles Barkley teasing Draymond Green about his free agency 😂pic.twitter.com/ETXUYMADZG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

“Draymond talk a lot for a guy who ain't got no job… Dray, you going to Detroit on this red-eye tonight or you going back to the Bay?,” the NBA legend, now commentator, said.

The former Phoenix Suns star also added more fuel to the fire by alluding to the Warriors' forward free agency plans.

“He ain't got no job. He should be nice to me.” Charles Barkley declared as he teased Draymond.

Even Ernie Johnson got in on the action.

“Maybe, he could break some news for us after this punt goes down,” Johnson said while laughing

The Warriors star just laughed it off and moved on to playing golf. A lot of fun comes during free agency and when commentators try to seek answers from players.

Will Draymond Green stay with the Warriors or is he actually on his way to the Detroit Pistons?