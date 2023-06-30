There was no shortage of action in Thursday's edition of The Match wherein Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson took on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Dubs vet Draymond Green was also in attendance, and at one point, the former Defensive Players of the Year just had to clap back at Mahomes' below-the-belt jab.

Apparently, the reigning Super Bowl MVP dropped a joke about the Warriors losing an NBA championship to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers a few years back. Mahomes dug up the fact that Golden State historically blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals only to allow LeBron to lead the Cavs to their first-ever franchise title. Green did not appreciate the vicious jab, and he decided to deliver a counterpunch of his own:

“Wow, 3-1 jokes,” Green said. “… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his a*s home a year ago.”

Draymond Green: "Ay Pat, what'd you just say?" Patrick Mahomes: "I told Klay to watch out for that hole." Draymond: "Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago." 😅pic.twitter.com/Kkrfd9WkJU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's savage. Then again, you have to note that Mahomes and the Chiefs have already redeemed themselves from losing to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It was sweet revenge for Kansas City when they took out Burrow and Co. in the Conference Championship this past season, en route to winning their second title in four years.

For their part, the Warriors have also moved on from their embarrassing collapse against LeBron and the Cavs some seven years ago. They won back-to-back titles in the next two seasons, and on both occasions, they beat out LeBron. For good measure, the Dubs bagged another championship last year, making it four in the last eight years.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that they still haven't erased the bitter memory of inexplicably giving up a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. It appears that that's going to haunt them forever.