Thursday's The Match that pit Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson against the Kansas City Chiefs pair of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce was a fun success. It also had Draymond Green, who acted as a moderator, though, it's a no-brainer which duo was pulling for to win.

Green also got some golf behavior lessons from Stephen Curry, who told the Warriors forward not to let his shadow get in the way of a player's line of sight.

“You don't wanna get a technical foul out here… Gotta teach this man some etiquette,” Stephen Curry hilariously told Green while Thompson was measuring his shot.

For the record, Green was not ejected from nor get called for a technical during The Match, which was ultimately won by Mahomes and Kelce. The Chiefs tandem won in five of 10 holes, while Curry and Thompson mustered just a single win for a final score of 5-1 in favor of the reigning Super Bowl champions. There were also a total of holes that ended in a tie.

An extra round of golf was also played after the Match, with both sides looking to raise $2 million with a hole-in-one on the 12th hole. Not one of the four players was able to sink that difficult shot, but Stephen Curry was the closest to the hole.

Perhaps Draymond Green can participate in The Match one day because that will surely be quite an attraction. Maybe Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal vs Green and Stephen Curry?