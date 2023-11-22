Don't miss this primetime matchup on ESPN! Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Suns prediction and pick.

We're back for yet another prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action as we continue our coverage of the late-night games from the West Coast. This next matchup takes us to the desert as we see the Golden State Warriors (7-8) take on the Phoenix Suns (8-6). Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Suns prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently fourth in their division and they've just broken a previous losing streak of six games win their win over the Rockets last night. The hit a rough patch but bounced back during the 121-116 win at home, but now they hit the road in hopes of getting revenge on the Suns from their season opener.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division and we may see them contend in one of the tougher divisions in the NBA this year. Still, they're riding a hot four-game winning streak that's seen them notch a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the streak. They'll have a chance to make it five in a row and advance to 2-0 over the Warriors on the season.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Suns Odds

NBA Odds: Warriors-Suns Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -2 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA Sports Bay Area, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors saw a very uncharacteristic skid of six games early into their season, but the team and Head Coach Steve Kerr are miles away from pressing the panic button. In true champion fashion, the Warriors were able to bounce back and grab a win last night as they saw their shooting fall into a familiar rhythm. Steph Curry stepped up with a game-high 32 points and Klay Thompson was able to add 20 points on 5-11 shooting from beyond the arc. As a team, the Warriors managed 49% from three and looked much more like the classic offense they have been over the last five years. They'll need an even better night shooting the ball if they want to keep up with the Suns offense.

Draymond Green will continue to sit out during his suspension and the Warriors may be better served without him on the floor against former teammate Kevin Durant. Still, they'll have to find answers on who will guard Durant and there's not much of an advantage they can have over the world's best scorer. To win this game, the Warriors will have to get it done on defense and force this Phoenix team into double-digit turnovers. Phoenix has also been out-rebounded by smaller teams on numerous occasions, so fighting hard on the boards could spell success for the Warriors in this one.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are hitting their stride right now and while Bradley Beal remains sidelined with his back injury, both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are doing a great job at holding the fort down. Durant had 31 points with just three made free throws, so it's safe to say his scoring is completely dialed-in to start the season. He's been oddly efficient and it seems as though every shot he takes is a clean look and eventually results in points for the Suns. There's not many plays on the Warriors (or planet Earth) who can guard Durant, so expect him to flirt with another 30+ point scoring night.

Devin Booker's return to the lineup has also been massive for this team and it's clear that they hit another level when he's in the lineup. With Durant playing such a prominent role in the scoring, Devin Booker has seen a massive increase in his assist totals and is shining as a facilitator for this team. He also has the ability to score at-will whenever he needs to, so having him and Durant as go-to scoring options makes this Suns team dangerous each time they step onto the court. They're already 1-0 against this Warriors squad, so they'll be supremely confident in their chances for this win tonight.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun rematch from the season opener and there's no question that the Golden State Warriors will have that last loss fresh in their minds. Since then, the Suns have emerged as the better team and while the Warriors are a resilient, championship-caliber team, they've struggled mightily during the month of November. The Suns, on the other hand, are reeling right now and their offense is extremely efficient with both Booker and Durant out their.

With where both teams are at right now, we like the Phoenix Suns at home in this matchup. Their offense is clicking too well at the moment and coming back home will be a massive boost for them. Let's roll with Phoenix for our prediction.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -2 (-110)