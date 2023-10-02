The Golden State Warriors' quest to win back-to-back titles fell short last season, as the Dubs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green once again running things in the Bay Area, as well as Chris Paul joining the title hunt, the Warriors will enter the 2023-24 season as championship contenders once more.

However, injuries have stood in the way of this team reaching their full potential over the years, and it appears as the Warriors will once again have to find production in their depth due to ailments. Green recently suffered an ankle sprain during a team scrimmage and on Monday, Golden State gave an official update on his status.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the team stated that Draymond would be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left lateral ankle sprain. Veteran point guard and newly added Cory Joseph will also be re-evaluated in two weeks, as he is currently dealing with a lower back lumbar strain. Both players are set to miss the start of training camp.

Green is an invaluable piece of the Warriors' championship pursuit. What he's able to do for them on both ends of the floor cannot be replaced, which is why the team awarded him with a new four-year, $100 million contract in free agency. While it is unfortunate that he will miss training camp and potentially the start of the regular season, it is definitely good news that Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

In a total of 73 games last season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while playing at an All-Defensive level. In fact, Draymond made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the eighth All-Defensive honor he's earned in his now 11-year career.

As for Joseph, the Warriors signed him to a one-year, minimum deal in free agency for added point guard depth. Given his championship experiences with the San Antonio Spurs earlier in his career, Joseph figures to be another veteran voice in what has turned out to be one of the more experienced locker rooms in the entire league.

Both Green and Joseph do not appear to have significant injuries and the Warriors are holding out hope that they will both be ready for opening night against the Phoenix Suns on October 24.