Chris Paul of the Warriors had nothing but good things to say about his former Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors recently appeared on the Point Forward podcast, and he was asked about his relationship with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after those two and Paul's family were seen embracing after a recent game.

“I mean this when I say it, and I try not to get emotional when I talk about Shai man,” Chris Paul said on the Point Forward podcast. “Cause that was my first year living without my family, right, without my wife and my kids in LA. And man Shai, he's just a basketball head, right. You show me somebody love basketball and crazy about their family then me and them gonna be tight, right. And so Shai would come over to my house before practice just to eat because I had a chef. You know what I'm saying? Night after games, Shai at my house. Him and Darius Bazley. Lou Dort. Whatnot. He's so good when it come to hooping and he just a even better person and I mean that.”

Paul spent one season with the Thunder in 2019-2020, and despite it just being one year that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems the still has a lasting connection with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today.

Since then, Paul played for the Phoenix Suns for three seasons before joining the Warriors. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the key players for a young Thunder team that is hoping to become a contender in the near future with the pieces they have accumulated.

The Thunder have emerged as a good team this year, and Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the main reasons as to why. The Warriors have struggled early on in the season with Paul in the fold. It sill be interesting to see if they can get things going as the season progresses.