The Golden State Warriors jumped into the trade frenzy by dealing Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in a massive trade that landed them Chris Paul. Poole's name had been an interesting one to monitor, although Mike Dunleavy insisted they wanted him around for years to come.

But, the Warriors make the move, get rid of his contract and pick, and get veteran point guard Chris Paul in another huge trade by the Wizards. However, Warriors fans have mixed feelings about this deal.

The drama involving Jordan Poole and the disappointing performance despite the massive contract likely factored into the Warriors moving on from him. Moreover, adding a talented veteran such as Paul is great news for the team, although this is a questionable move as far as the future is concerned.

On the other hand, Draymond Green declined his player option and is entering free agency, so this could help if the team decides to bring him back.

There really are mixed feelings among Warriors fans. They get rid of Poole nd his contract, but bringing in Chris Paul is an interesting fit for a starting five that features Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as the guards. Nonetheless, the Warriors are joining in on the trade action, and it will be fun to see Poole as the lead guy in Washington.