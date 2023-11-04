NBA officials detailed why Draymond Green's controversial last play in the Warriors' win over the Thunder wasn't a basket interference.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA In-Season Tournament opener on Friday, though it wasn't without controversy. After the game, officials provided further clarity on what transpired with Draymond Green at the end of the game.

For those who missed it, the Thunder lost to the Warriors via a Stephen Curry game-winning lay-up. However, before the shot went in, a basket interference was called on Green after he appeared to touch the ball and the basket. A review of the play, however, ruled that there was no basket interference since the Dubs forward didn't touch the ball and had minimal contact on the rim that didn't affect the shot at all.

The referees say this goaltending call on Draymond Green has been overturned to NO GOALTEND 🤯 https://t.co/DbCjZmKhtg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Crew Chief Mitchell Ervin further expounded on the decision to rule in favor of the Warriors, which allowed Curry's shot to count to give them the 141-139 win.

“It was clear and conclusive evidence that Draymond does not touch the ball. Although Draymond does touch the rim, he does not touch the ball, nor does him touching the rim cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce therefore a basketball violation does not occur on the play,” Ervin shared, via NBA.com.

Ervin also responded to the question with regards to why the Warriors weren't called and hit with a delay of game penalty after the review of the controversial Draymond Green play, which certainly added insult to injury. The NBA official noted that there was no delay of game on the Dubs part because the referees are doing “administrative matters” in relation to the game review and resumption of play.

“After the basket interference review, there were multiple administrative matters that the crew had to communicate to the scorer’s table to get back to the point of resumption of play. It’s our responsibility to assure that there are 10 players on the court and ready to play, and we completed that task,” Ervin added.

Thunder fans are already claiming “robbery” after the wild ending of the game, and sure enough, the explanation by the crew chief won't please them at all.

Nonetheless, there's nothing that anyone can really do now. The Warriors won, and the Thunder could only accept it–no matter how painful it may be.