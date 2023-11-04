Thunder fans are not happy with the controversial call that doomed Oklahoma City in their Friday showdown with the Warriors.

Oklahoma City Thunder fans are not happy with how their NBA In-Season Tournament opener against the Golden State Warriors ended. In fact many are saying that Chet Holmgren and co. have been robbed.

Stephen Curry won the contest for the Warriors with his game-winning layup with less than a second left on the clock. However, there was some controversy when it appeared that Draymond Green touched the rim as Curry made his shot, prompting a basket interference call. Upon further review, however, the officials ruled that there was no goaltending or interference of sorts–thereby counting Curry's shot.

The referees say this goaltending call on Draymond Green has been overturned to NO GOALTEND 🤯 https://t.co/DbCjZmKhtg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Many Thunder supporters and NBA fans in general argued that it should have been ruled in favor of Oklahoma City, as Green clearly committed a basket interference. This sparked a flurry of posts on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the referees took away the game from OKC.

“Thunder got robbed.” the Oklahoma City Police said, along with a slew of other supporters. Another OKC faithful shared, “Refs need to be investigated. The Oklahoma City Thunder were legit robbed.”

“Lmao they literally robbed the Thunder. How do they get that wrong?” another commenter asked. Meanwhile, X account Thunder Film Room exclaimed, “Robbed them like thieves in the night.”

A number of non-Oklahoma City fans had the same thoughts, saying: “Thunder got robbed and I’m not a Thunder fan. This game deserved 5 more minutes. Incredible.”

“Dray pushes Giddey's arm into the net with his off hand. Not even a Thunder fan but that's interference clear as day. Thunder robbed,” a sixth commenter shared.