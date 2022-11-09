By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Donte DiVincenzo has yet to make an impact on his new team since signing with the Golden State Warriors during the offseason. He played in the Dubs’ first three games of the campaign but has since been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The good news for Golden State is that DiVincenzo is now closing in on his return. According to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the 25-year-old took a crucial step in his road to recovery on Wednesday:

Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today. Looks on line to make his return to the Warriors on Friday against the Cavaliers.

This is definitely a welcome development for the struggling Warriors, who could use all the help they can get right now. They just snapped their five-game losing skid on Monday against the Kings and they will look to make it back-to-back wins against a formidable Cleveland Cavaliers side on Friday.

DiVincenzo is no star, but he should still provide some quality minutes off the bench for the Warriors. In his first three games for Golden State, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard has averaged 5.0 points and 1.0 assists in 14.0 minutes per contest.

There’s no denying that the Warriors are not in a good place right now, and the fact that they haven’t won a single road game all season long is a clear testament to this notion. Monday’s win against the Kings could be a turning point for them early in the season, which is why Friday’s result against the Cavs will be crucial for the Warriors and their quest to get back to winning ways.