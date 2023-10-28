At one point, Chris Paul vs. Stephen Curry was the point guard matchup of the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers would often face each other in the Western Conference playoffs. Paul and Curry were at the forefront of these games, as both players were the rightful stars of both teams.

Almost a decade later, Chris Paul now finds himself of the opposite side of the rivalry. The former Suns and Clippers guard was traded to the Warriors this offseason, pairing him up with the player he was rivals with. After Curry dropped 41 points on the Sacramento Kings en route to a win, Paul couldn't help but be thankful that for once, he's on the same side of a Curry cooking clinic, per ClutchPoints.

Chris Paul seems to be happy he's not on the receiving of Steph Curry's wrath any more 😅 pic.twitter.com/wh2MYm4A66 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

After dropping their season opener to the Suns, Stephen Curry had one hell of a bounce back game against the Kings. Curry dropped 41 points on a hyper-efficient 14-19 from the field. It was a vintage performance from the Warriors star, who has routinely beaten the Kings in this fashion before.

There was some concern that Paul and Curry would not mesh well together. After all, both players are lethal with the ball in their hands. Defense was also a concern , especially for an older player like Paul. So far, though, the partnership is working just fine. Paul could stand to shoot better from the field, but it's been a great start to the season so far.

After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, the Warriors are hoping to reclaim the title this season. Paul's hunt for his first ring continues with an old rival of his. Can Curry give his former adversary the championship he has been chasing his entire career?